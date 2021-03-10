Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

Shares of PSTG traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.37. 6,975,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,995. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after buying an additional 66,048 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after buying an additional 268,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $62,124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

