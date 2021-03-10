PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other PVH news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in PVH by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.53. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

