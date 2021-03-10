Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $7.98 on Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.98 or 0.00014143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $200,446.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00505023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00074351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.12 or 0.00542598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

