Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.