Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Issued By KeyCorp

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on X. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus upped their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE:X opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

