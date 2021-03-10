Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMA. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Comerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

