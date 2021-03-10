Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

