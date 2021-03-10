Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

