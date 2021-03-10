Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

NYSE EXR opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.