Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fastly in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $17,459,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $1,264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $65,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $8,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,024,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,372 shares of company stock worth $17,705,844. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

