Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Land Co. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Gladstone Land in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAND. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.01 million, a P/E ratio of -154.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

