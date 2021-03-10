Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKI. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.73.

PKI opened at C$39.00 on Wednesday. Parkland has a one year low of C$17.57 and a one year high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.57.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,256,299.11. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

