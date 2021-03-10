Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DGX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $164,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after buying an additional 808,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after buying an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

