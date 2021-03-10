Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Lowered by Analyst

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

RPTX opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $603,658.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,148.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

