Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Summit Midstream Partners, LP Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Summit Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

SMLP stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

