Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

NYSE FDS opened at $312.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

