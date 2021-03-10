Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) Increased by Analyst

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avivagen in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

VIV stock opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. Avivagen has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$34.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.53.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

