Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Increased by KeyCorp

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $5.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Shares of LH opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $252.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.03 and a 200 day moving average of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $495,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

