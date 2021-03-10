Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Cut by Analyst

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

NYSE SOI opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $602.41 million, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In related news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $353,558.72. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Insiders sold 550,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

