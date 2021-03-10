Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.80 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.

TSE:TF opened at C$8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$718.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$9.30. The company has a current ratio of 71.11, a quick ratio of 70.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.17%.

In other news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total value of C$186,064.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,015.70.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.