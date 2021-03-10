Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO Sells $487,937.08 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $487,937.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,939,152.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.39. 672,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

