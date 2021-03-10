Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $415.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

