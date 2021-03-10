Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Increased by Oppenheimer

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MWK. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 172,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $3,502,318.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.