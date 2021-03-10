Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Decreased by Analyst

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

DG stock opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after acquiring an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

