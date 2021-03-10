Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bumble Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bumble in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMBL. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

