Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Issued By Summit Insights (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) – Equities research analysts at Summit Insights reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report issued on Sunday, March 7th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Summit Insights also issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million.

SAIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5,293.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,681 shares of company stock worth $6,289,598. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

