QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0814 on Top Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. QASH has a total market cap of $28.50 million and $631,868.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00729533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

