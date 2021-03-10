QASH Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $472,445.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. QASH has a market cap of $27.27 million and $472,445.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00055382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00773205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00040622 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

