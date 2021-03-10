Qcash (QC) Achieves Market Cap of $70.01 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Qcash token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.01 million and approximately $779.25 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.75 or 0.00511158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00075008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00559827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00075717 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

