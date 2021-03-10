Qitmeer Market Cap Tops $3.08 Million (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $216,732.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00496539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00053279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00541658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00075981 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 161,922,850 coins. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.