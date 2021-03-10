Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $418,594.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.30 or 0.00511833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00069321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00076615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00517335 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 161,394,730 coins. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.