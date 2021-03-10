QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0771 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.49 or 0.00508111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00068750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00075146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00506323 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

