QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches Market Cap of $22.10 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $22.10 million and $2.69 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00501424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.00533707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00075743 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.