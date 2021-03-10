QS Investors LLC Acquires 3,747 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $5,146,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

