QS Investors LLC Grows Position in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.22% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 61,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,629 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 437,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MX. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

