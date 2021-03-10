QS Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

NYSE HE opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

