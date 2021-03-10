QS Investors LLC Purchases 29,100 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DHT worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,375 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in DHT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,629,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 310,738 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DHT by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 289,367 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $841.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

