QS Investors LLC Raises Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Employers worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.