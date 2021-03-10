QS Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.18% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FPRX shares. Wedbush cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

