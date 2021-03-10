QS Investors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

