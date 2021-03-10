Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $391.72 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Qtum has a total market cap of $609.71 million and $391.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $6.21 or 0.00011611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,222,116 coins and its circulating supply is 98,188,313 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

