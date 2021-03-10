Qtum Price Reaches $6.20 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $608.67 million and approximately $410.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $6.20 or 0.00011105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,224,352 coins and its circulating supply is 98,190,549 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

