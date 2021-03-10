QuadrantProtocol Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $63,085.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00765655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029684 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00040358 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

