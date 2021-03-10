QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

