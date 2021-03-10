QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

