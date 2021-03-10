Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. 30,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,457. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XM. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

