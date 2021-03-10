Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Up 7.3%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $37.14. 2,179,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,556,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

