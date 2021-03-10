Quant Price Up 25% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $42.80 or 0.00075369 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $516.72 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001971 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

