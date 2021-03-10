Quantstamp (QSP) Price Up 52.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $49.87 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00052654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.43 or 0.00732382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.