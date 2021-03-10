Quantstamp Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.42 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $41.99 million and $4.42 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00054864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00768658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars.

